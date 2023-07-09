Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/7/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 31, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items
- Approve one member to the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority Board
Discussion and possible action
- Approve MOPERM renewal survey
Routine business
- US Bank
- Cape County Board for Developmental Disabilities budget
- Payroll change forms