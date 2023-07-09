All sections
NewsSeptember 7, 2023
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/7/23 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 31, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 31, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items

  • Approve one member to the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority Board

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve MOPERM renewal survey

Routine business

  • US Bank
  • Cape County Board for Developmental Disabilities budget
  • Payroll change forms
