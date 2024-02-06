All sections
NewsSeptember 29, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/29/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 26 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Appointments and possible action items...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 26

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • None at this time
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • Appoint one member to the Senior Services Board

Discussion and possible action

  • Public hearing regarding 2022 revised proposed property tax rates for Cape Girardeau County General Revenue, Cape Girardeau County Board of Developmentally Disabled, County Mental Health Board, County Senior Services Board
  • Appoint delegates to the Missouri Association of Counties annual meeting
  • Discuss Bid 10-28SEP22 — Ready Mix Concrete for Cape County Park South recreational trail grant project

Routine business

  • Certificate of training for county treasurer
  • Oath of office for voting and election assistant
  • Purchase orders: Nabors Developers — Public Defenders Office; Osborne Office Supply; AT&T; Dille/Pollard
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

