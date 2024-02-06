Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/29/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 26
Communications/reports — other elected officials
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Appointments and possible action items
- Appoint one member to the Senior Services Board
Discussion and possible action
- Public hearing regarding 2022 revised proposed property tax rates for Cape Girardeau County General Revenue, Cape Girardeau County Board of Developmentally Disabled, County Mental Health Board, County Senior Services Board
- Appoint delegates to the Missouri Association of Counties annual meeting
- Discuss Bid 10-28SEP22 — Ready Mix Concrete for Cape County Park South recreational trail grant project
Routine business
- Certificate of training for county treasurer
- Oath of office for voting and election assistant
- Purchase orders: Nabors Developers — Public Defenders Office; Osborne Office Supply; AT&T; Dille/Pollard
- Payroll change forms