Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/2/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes from Aug. 16 meeting
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Bid 21-05HWY08312021G1 — grading improvements for County Road 525
- Update on local records grant award
- Request to bid from sheriff
- 2021 Land Tax Sales Parcels Over Surplus
Possible action -- county advisory boards
Routine business
- Letter from city of Cape Girardeau regarding annexation of property
- Shredding of records — sheriff's office
- Balance sheet from treasurer's office for July
- General ledger
- Collections for June and July
- Purchase orders: U.S. Bank and At&T
- Payroll change forms