Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/19/22 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 15 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Appointments and possible action items...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 15
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
None at this time
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Public comments
Items listed on the agenda
Appointments and possible action items
None at this time
Discussion and possible action
Discuss 2000 jail building phase II ESA -- request for change order