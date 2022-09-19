All sections
NewsSeptember 17, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/19/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 15

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss 2000 jail building phase II ESA -- request for change order

Routine business

  • 2022 tax levis for Cape Girardeau County
  • Payroll change forms
