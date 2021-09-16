Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/16/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of stated meeting of Sept. 13, 2021
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Bid 16-14SEP21 — printing and presorting assessment list forms
- Advertise for bids — metal for shop building (material only)
- Notice regarding county use tax
- Cape County basic procurement methods
- Quote form Southeast HEALTH regarding COVID testing
Routine business
- Tax adjustment/override report
- Sales tax deposit noties
- Purchase orders: Ellis, Ellis, Hammons and Johnson; Missouri Association of Counties; Koehler Engineering
- Payroll change forms