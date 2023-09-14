Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/14/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Sept. 7, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Report from county collector regarding tax sale and over surplus
- Approve Resolution 23 — R3 Code of Ethics
- Approve purchase order for Sides Construction
Routine business
- Recorder of deeds remitted funds for county treasurer
- Form 11A and Chapter 100 report
- Letter from HRM Services
- Archive report for August
- Recorder of deeds disposal form
- Accounts payable
- Mental Health Board Code of Ethics
- MoDOT bridge inventory and inspection list
- Letter from Missouri Department of Natural Resources
- Sales tax spreadsheets
- Purchase orders: Osborne Office Supply; Presort Mailing; Rhodes 101; Curtis, Heinz, Garrett and O'Keefe; US Bank
- Inventory forms
- Payroll change forms