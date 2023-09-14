All sections
NewsSeptember 14, 2023
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/14/23 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Sept. 7, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Sept. 7, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Report from county collector regarding tax sale and over surplus
  • Approve Resolution 23 — R3 Code of Ethics
  • Approve purchase order for Sides Construction

Routine business

  • Recorder of deeds remitted funds for county treasurer
  • Form 11A and Chapter 100 report
  • Letter from HRM Services
  • Archive report for August
  • Recorder of deeds disposal form
  • Accounts payable
  • Mental Health Board Code of Ethics
  • MoDOT bridge inventory and inspection list
  • Letter from Missouri Department of Natural Resources
  • Sales tax spreadsheets
  • Purchase orders: Osborne Office Supply; Presort Mailing; Rhodes 101; Curtis, Heinz, Garrett and O'Keefe; US Bank
  • Inventory forms
  • Payroll change forms
