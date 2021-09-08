All sections
NewsAugust 7, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/9/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 5 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes from Aug. 5 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items

  • Reappoint two members to the County Law Enforcement Crime Restitution Board

Discussion and possible action

  • Agreement between Cape Girardeau County and the city of Delta
  • Request to advertise for proposals -- controlled door access upgrade for the sheriff's office

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Routine business

  • None at this time
Local News

