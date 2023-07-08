All sections
NewsAugust 5, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-7/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 31, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 31, meeting

Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss proposed tax rate hearing for taxing entities -- General Revenue, Road & Bridge 29, Mental Health Fund, Senior Citizens Services Fund, SB 40/Developmentally Disble Fund
  • Approve salt quote for highway department
  • Approve vacation carryover
  • Approve pay request 7 for Penzel Construction for new jail
  • Approve pay request 5 for Penzel Construction for renovations to old courthouse
  • Approve pay request 1 for Sides Construction for emergency operations center

Routine business

  • Recorder of deeds remited funds to treasurer
  • Letter from City of Cape regard casino tax funds
  • Purchase orders: AT&T; Rhodes 101; US Bank
Local News

