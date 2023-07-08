Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-7/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 31, meeting
Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Discussion and possible action
- Discuss proposed tax rate hearing for taxing entities -- General Revenue, Road & Bridge 29, Mental Health Fund, Senior Citizens Services Fund, SB 40/Developmentally Disble Fund
- Approve salt quote for highway department
- Approve vacation carryover
- Approve pay request 7 for Penzel Construction for new jail
- Approve pay request 5 for Penzel Construction for renovations to old courthouse
- Approve pay request 1 for Sides Construction for emergency operations center
Routine business
- Recorder of deeds remited funds to treasurer
- Letter from City of Cape regard casino tax funds
- Purchase orders: AT&T; Rhodes 101; US Bank