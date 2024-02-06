Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/31/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 24, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approve delegates to the LAGERS annual meeting to be held in St. Louis
- Discuss equipment purchase for highway department
- Approve purchase order for Penzel Construction for 1908 courthouse
- Approve purchase order for Penzel Construction for new jail
Routine business
- Letter from city of Cape Girardeau
- Report from sheriff for July
- Inventory form
- Purchase orders: Nabors Land Development; Cash Book Journal; AT&T
- Payroll change forms