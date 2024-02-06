Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/30/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes from Aug. 23 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Tax hearing to set the following proposed rates: general revenue, 0.0580; senior service, 0.0479; mental health, 0.0773; Senate Bill 40, 0.0554; Road and Bridge No. 29, 0.0000.
- Discussion of highway equipment
- Discussion on increase paving contract
- Assessor request to bid to print assessment listing forms
- ARPA report
Possible action -- county advisory boards
Routine business
- Missouri Department of Revenue revocation notices
- thank you from Uptown Jackson
- Sheriff recap for July
- Purchase orders: Motorola; Tractor's; Concord Publising; Limbaugh Firm
- Payroll change forms