Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-25-22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 18
Communications/reports — other elected officials
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Public hearing regarding ordinance 22-01 — lease purchase agreement for county jail facility
- Public hearing regarding 2022 proposed property tax rates for Cape Girardeau County general revenue, Cape Girardeau County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, County Mental Health Board, County Senior Services Board and County Road 29
- Discuss and approve agreement for use of old courthouse lawn for Octoberfest
Routine business
- Missouri Department of Revenue deposit notices
- CART fund report
- Tax adjustment/override report
- Sheriff general report for July
- Treasurer balance sheet for July 2022
- Inventory forms
- Purchase orders: Presort Mailing Services — courthouse; Concord Printing; Ellis, Ellis Hammons & Johnson
Executive Session
- Closed session pursuant to State Statute 610.021(5) — personnel