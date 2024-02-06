All sections
NewsAugust 24, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/24/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 17, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 17, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items

  • Reappoint two members to the County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund Board

Discussion and possible action

  • Public hearing to set tax rates for Taxing Entities — general revenue road and bridge No. 29, mental health fund, senior citizen services, SB 40/Developmentally Disabled Fund
  • Discuss purchasing equipment for the highway department
  • Discuss request for proposal for assessor's office for mailing services
  • Approve agreement with Missouri Department of Conservation for CART Program

Routine business

  • Use tax fund report for August
  • Request to shred documents — County Commission
  • Inventory forms
  • Purchase orders: Dille/Pollard; Lutesville Motor
  • Payroll change forms
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

