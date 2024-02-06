Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/24/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 17, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items
- Reappoint two members to the County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund Board
Discussion and possible action
- Public hearing to set tax rates for Taxing Entities — general revenue road and bridge No. 29, mental health fund, senior citizen services, SB 40/Developmentally Disabled Fund
- Discuss purchasing equipment for the highway department
- Discuss request for proposal for assessor's office for mailing services
- Approve agreement with Missouri Department of Conservation for CART Program
Routine business
- Use tax fund report for August
- Request to shred documents — County Commission
- Inventory forms
- Purchase orders: Dille/Pollard; Lutesville Motor
- Payroll change forms