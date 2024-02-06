Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/23/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes from Aug. 16 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approve contract with B&B Media for web design
- Approve contract for employee wellness services
- Discussion of purchase of county highway trucks
- Set the tax rate hearing for 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30
- Read the proposed tax rates for Cape County Roads 29; Senate Bill 40/Cape County Board for Developmentally Disabled; mental health board; County general revenue; senior services board
Possible action -- county advisory boards
Routine business
- Report on CART funds
- Purchase orders: Concord Publishing and Big River Telephone
- Inventory forms
- Payroll change forms