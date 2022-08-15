All sections
NewsAugust 13, 2022
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-15-22 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 8 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Appointments and possible action items...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 8

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Routine business

  • Letter from Department of Natural Resources regarding Shady Grove Cemetery
  • Letter from the city of Cape Girardeau
  • Purchase orders: Osborne Office Supply; Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O'Keef; inventory form; Missouri Association of Counties
  • Payroll change forms
