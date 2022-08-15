Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-15-22 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 8 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Appointments and possible action items...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 8
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
None at this time
Public comments
Items listed on the agenda
Appointments and possible action items
None at this time
Discussion and possible action
None at this time
Routine business
Letter from Department of Natural Resources regarding Shady Grove Cemetery
Letter from the city of Cape Girardeau
Purchase orders: Osborne Office Supply; Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O'Keef; inventory form; Missouri Association of Counties