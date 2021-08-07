All sections
NewsJuly 8, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/8/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes from July 1 meeting

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Bid No 12-30JUN21 —New heaters and installation at Cape County Highway Shed

Possible action — county advisory boards

  • Appointment to Cape County Common Sewer Board

Routine business

  • Accounts payable
  • Letter from City of Cape Girardeau regarding ordinance 5418
  • General ledger for 911 tax fund
  • Assessor's statement
  • Notice of shredding — sheriff's office
  • Recorder of Deeds funds remitted by treasurer
  • Archives monthly report
  • Purchase orders: U.S. Bank; AT&T — trunk lines for 911 system; AT&T - monthly charge for Cape County Private Ambulance; Cape County Private Ambulance; Nabors Land Developers; Cape Girardeau Area Magnet; Osborne Office Supply; Cash-Book Journal.
  • Payroll form
Local News

