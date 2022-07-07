Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/7/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of stated meetings of June 30
Communications/reports — other elected officials
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Appointments and possible action items
- Reappoint one member to Riverside Regional Library
Discussion and possible action
- Approve contract for American Legion to use courthouse lawn for Jackson Homecomers
- Request for Human Resources bid for personal assistance services
- Approve LAGERS Annual Actuarial Report
- Discuss possible resolution for TAP Grant for North County Park
Routine business
- Recorder of deeds monthly revenue remitted to county treasurer
- Report from Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
- Letter from the State Tax Commission
- Report from the assessor regarding personal and real estate taxes
- Purchase orders: Navigate; Presort — courthouse; Presort — administration building
- Payroll change forms
Executive session
- Closed session pursuant to legal litigation RSMo 610.021(1)