NewsJuly 7, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/7/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 30 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Appointments and possible action items...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meetings of June 30

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • Reappoint one member to Riverside Regional Library

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve contract for American Legion to use courthouse lawn for Jackson Homecomers
  • Request for Human Resources bid for personal assistance services
  • Approve LAGERS Annual Actuarial Report
  • Discuss possible resolution for TAP Grant for North County Park

Routine business

  • Recorder of deeds monthly revenue remitted to county treasurer
  • Report from Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
  • Letter from the State Tax Commission
  • Report from the assessor regarding personal and real estate taxes
  • Purchase orders: Navigate; Presort — courthouse; Presort — administration building
  • Payroll change forms

Executive session

  • Closed session pursuant to legal litigation RSMo 610.021(1)
Local News

