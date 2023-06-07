All sections
NewsJuly 6, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/6/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, July 6 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 3, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, July 6 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 3, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss optional bid for 2023 annual audit with Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper & Associates.
  • Presentation of commendation to Office of Emergency Management director

Routine business

  • Letter from Tom O'Loughlin
  • Purchase orders: Osborne Office Supply; Rhodes 101; Presort Mailing
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

