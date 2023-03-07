All sections
NewsJuly 1, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/3/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, July 3 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 29, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, July 3 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 29, meeting

Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • Resignation letter from member of the Cape County Mental Health Board
  • Appoint one member to the Cape County Transit Authority Board
  • Appoint one member to the Riverside Regional Library Board

Discussion and possible action

  • Appointment of a County Health Office for Cape Girardeau County

Routine business

  • Monthly statements of collections
  • Notice from assessor regarding assessments
  • Annual report for Certificate of Participation Funding
  • Accounts payable
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

