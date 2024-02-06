Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/29/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes from July 22 meeting
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Bid 14-27JUL21 — Ready Mix Concrete
- Discussion of bench memorial at new courthouse
- Adopt-a-Highway agreement
Possible action — county advisory boards
Routine business
- Renovation of retail sales license
- Oath of office
- Drainage District No. 1 tax book 2021
- Accounts payable
- Purchase orders: AT&T; Missouri State Highway Patrol; Active 911, Inc.; River City Flags; Osborne Office Supplies