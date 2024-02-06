All sections
NewsJuly 20, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/20/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, July 20 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 17, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, July 20 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 17, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve Otis Elevator contract

Routine business

  • Quarterly report from Cape County Private Ambulance
  • Accounts payable report
  • Monthly newsletter from D.A. Davidson
  • Back Tax Aggregate form 1313
  • Copy of letter from Liberty Utilities to Public Service Commission
  • Payroll change forms
