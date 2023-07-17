All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 15, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/17/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, July 17 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, July 6, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, July 3 and Thursday, July 6 Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, July 17 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, July 6, meeting
  • Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, July 3 and Thursday, July 6

Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center

Public comments

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Appoint member to the 911 Advisory Board

Routine business

  • Recorder of Deeds remitted funds to county treasurer
  • Sales tax notices
  • Letter from Missouri Department of Natural Resources
  • Letter from Missouri Department of Agriculture
  • Purchase orders: Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O'Keefe; Cape County Private Ambulance; Presort Mailing -- courthosue; Safe House of Southeast Missouri; Cape County Transit Authority
  • Payroll change forms
  • Archive report for June
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy