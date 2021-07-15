Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/15/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes from July 8 meeting
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approve quote for envelopes for county collector
- Sign contract for school resource officer for Nell Holcomb School
Possible action -- county advisory boards
- Appointments to the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Advisory Board
Routine business
- Letter form Cape County Private Ambulance
- Purchase orders: Rhodes 101 and presort mail — administration building
- Inventory forms
- Payroll change form