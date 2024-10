Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 6 Communications/reports — other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Appointments and possible action items...

Schnucks will not reinstitute a mask order for employees and vendors at its Cape Girardeau store at 19 S. kingshighway. The St. Louis-based retailer announced this week 42 of its 112 outlets, all in the greater St. Louis area, will return to face coverings for teammates and vendor partners due to a recent COVID-19 surge. Customers of the impacted stores are strongly encouraged to mask while patronizing those stores. file