NewsJune 8, 2023
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/8/23 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, June 5, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, June 5, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, June 5, meeting
  • Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, June 5, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new emergency operations center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss and approve contract with Zimmer Radio for tower lease for highway department
  • Discuss and approve amendment for employee health care plan regarding specialty drugs

Routine business

  • Remitted funds from recorder of deeds to treasurer
  • Revocation notices
  • Purchase orders: US Bank; Nabors Land Developers; Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O'Keefe
  • Inventory forms
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

