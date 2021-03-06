Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/3/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minute
- Minutes from May 27 meeting
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Sheriff report for April
- Closeout of Series 2018 COPS Gilmore Bell
Appointments and possible action items
- Appointment to Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority
- Appointment to Senate Bill 40 Board for an unexpired term
- Appointment to Riverside Regional Library board
Discussion and possible action
- Discuss award RFQ-06-11MAY21 design — building criteria consultant
- Request for qualifications for general engineering services
- Sales tax holiday
- Agreement for indigent cremation
Possible action -- county advisory boards