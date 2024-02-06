Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/24/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes from June 21 meeting
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business
- Purchase orders: A. Sheila Irvin — office supplies; B. AT&T — internet usage for central dispatch
- Letter from Purcue Pharma
- Treasurer's report for CART funds
- Missouri Department of Revenue for fuel and sale tax
- Letter regarding Fruitland Area Fire Protection District
- Letter from City of Cape Girardeau regarding ordinance No. 5408 Area 2 TIF
Discussion and possible action
- Bid 11-23JUN21 — Deliquent Land Tax Listings
- Appoint delegate to National Association of Counties Conference
- Approve two contracts for use of courthouse lawn — Uptown Jackson