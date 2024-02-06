Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/22/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, June 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Monday, June 12, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Appointments and possible action items
- Accept resignation from member of Riverside Regional Library Board
- Reappoint two members to the Senior Citizen Service Fund Board
- Reappointment three members to the Cape Girardeau County Board for Developmental Disabilities
Discussion and possible action
- Approve contract with Community Foundation of the Ozarks
- Discuss easement of County Road 412
Routine business
- Letter from the city of Jackson
- Grant data collection forms
- Letter from Secretary of State regarding Archive Center grant award
- Collectors tax adjustment/override report
- Purchase orders: Cape County Private Ambulance; City of Cape Girardeau; Osborne Office Supply
- Inventory forms
- Payroll change forms