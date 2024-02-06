All sections
NewsJune 22, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/22/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, June 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, June 12, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, June 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, June 12, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • Accept resignation from member of Riverside Regional Library Board
  • Reappoint two members to the Senior Citizen Service Fund Board
  • Reappointment three members to the Cape Girardeau County Board for Developmental Disabilities

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve contract with Community Foundation of the Ozarks
  • Discuss easement of County Road 412

Routine business

  • Letter from the city of Jackson
  • Grant data collection forms
  • Letter from Secretary of State regarding Archive Center grant award
  • Collectors tax adjustment/override report
  • Purchase orders: Cape County Private Ambulance; City of Cape Girardeau; Osborne Office Supply
  • Inventory forms
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

