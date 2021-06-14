All sections
June 12, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/14/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from June 10 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from June 10 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business

  • Purchase orders: A. Concord Publishing -- advertising engineering services. B. Osborne Office Supplies
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discussion of dues for Southeast Missouri Regional Planning

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time
Local News

