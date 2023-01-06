All sections
NewsJune 1, 2023
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/1/23 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, June 1 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, May 22, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, June 1 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, May 22, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new emergency operations center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve quote from Rice Company for 2023-24 voter canvass project
  • Approve financial statement for 2022
  • Discuss purchase of equipment for the highway department

Routine business

  • Audit report to Cape Special Road District
  • CART Fund report
  • Purchase orders: US Bank, Missouri Vocational Enterprise, Osborne Office Supply and Plaza Tire Service
  • Payroll change forms
