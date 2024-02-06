Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/23/24 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, May 23
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Thursday, May 16, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Discussion and possible action
- Discuss speed limit changes on County Roads 330 and 334
- Discuss additional asphalt for County Roads 450 and 465
- Discuss purchase of equipment for highway department
- Discuss voting delegate to the National Association of Counties annual meeting
- Discuss purchase of a vehicle for the juvenile office
Appointments and possible action items
None at this time
Routine business
- CART Fund report Balance sheet for April for treasurer's office
- Certificate of training — collector report from assessor regarding Chapter 100 projects
- Report from National Opioid settlement
- Grant report from Missouri Department of Public Safety
- Purchase order — City of Cape Girardeau (SEMPO)
- Inventory forms
- Payroll change forms