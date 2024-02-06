All sections
May 23, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/23/24 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, May 23 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, May 16, meeting ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, May 23

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, May 16, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss speed limit changes on County Roads 330 and 334
  • Discuss additional asphalt for County Roads 450 and 465
  • Discuss purchase of equipment for highway department
  • Discuss voting delegate to the National Association of Counties annual meeting
  • Discuss purchase of a vehicle for the juvenile office

Appointments and possible action items

None at this time

Routine business

  • CART Fund report Balance sheet for April for treasurer's office
  • Certificate of training — collector report from assessor regarding Chapter 100 projects
  • Report from National Opioid settlement
  • Grant report from Missouri Department of Public Safety
  • Purchase order — City of Cape Girardeau (SEMPO)
  • Inventory forms
  • Payroll change forms
