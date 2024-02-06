All sections
NewsMay 20, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/212/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, May 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, May 18, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, May 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, May 18, meeting

Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new emergency operations center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • Accept the resignation from a member of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority Board

Discussion and possible action

  • Presentation from D.A. Davidson Companies regarding bonding and investment banking
  • Approve a request from the County Collector regarding quote for lien searches
  • Approve a request from the County Clerk to go out to bid for new election equipment.

Routine business

  • Certificate of training for County Auditor
  • Letter from the city of Jackson
  • Payroll change forms
  • Accounts payable
Local News

