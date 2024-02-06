All sections
NewsMay 20, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/20/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from May 17 meeting
  • Minutes from closed session from May 17 meeting

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Presentation by Southeast Missouri Fiber Broadband
  • Bid RFP-02-18MAY21 — tower removal/equipment installation
  • Designate authorized representative for the American Rescue Plan act 2021

Possible action — county advisory boards

  • None at this time
Local News
