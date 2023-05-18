All sections
NewsMay 18, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/18/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, May 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, May 15, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new emergency operations center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • Appoint a member to the Domestic Violence Board to fill an expired term

Discussion and possible action

  • Appoint a delegate to the National Association of Counties
  • Discuss highway equipment
  • Approve contract with Southeast Missouri Pets

Routine business

  • Certificate of training for Recorder of Deeds
  • Renovation notice
  • Archive report for April
  • Purchase orders: Osborne Office Supply
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

