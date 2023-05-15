All sections
NewsMay 13, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/15/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, May 4, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, May 15, 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, May 4, meeting

Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new emergency operations center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Presentation of a proclamation for National Day of the Family to the Family Community and Education Organization
  • Report from the Archice Center Director regarding the completion of the ArcaSearch Minute Digitizing Project for the commission

Routine business

  • Sales tax report
  • Form 40 -- Statement of Railroad and utility property
  • Letter from city of Cape Girardeau regarding TIF Public Hearing
  • Recorder of deeds remitted funds to treasurer
  • Purchase orders: Presort Mailing Service -- administration building and courthouse; Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O'Keefe; US Bank -- Koeper; Nelson Systems; Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson; Cape County Ambulance Service; Koehler Engineering
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

