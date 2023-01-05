All sections
NewsApril 29, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/1/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, May 1, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, April 27, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday,

May 1, 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, April 27, meeting

Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new emergency operations center
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Report from the County Collector regarding annual settlement
  • Presentation regarding outlawed personal property back taxes for 2018

Routine business

  • Gordonville Fire Protection District budget for 2023
  • Bond certificates for recorder of deeds, auditor, county collector, prosecuting attorney, county clerk
  • Purchase orders: Presort Mailing - counrthouse; Plaza Tire Service; U.S. Bank - Herbst; U.S. Bank - Tracy; SEMO REDI
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

