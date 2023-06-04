All sections
NewsApril 6, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/6/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, April 3, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, April 3, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new emergency operations center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss future parking lot on Cherry Street
  • Approve purchase order 1 from Penzel Construction for 1908 courthouse

Routine business

  • Letter from City of Cape Girardeau regarding TIF
  • Letter from Missouri State Tax Commission
  • Accounts payable
  • U.S. Bank
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

