NewsApril 24, 2021
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/26/21 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from April 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from April 22 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Bid RFP 3-20APR21 -- Bank depository services
  • Big 21-04HWY04232021HM -- Plant mix bituminous paving 2021 Section A & B
  • Election security policy and plan creation agreement between cyber defenses and local election authority
  • Issuance of bonds of the Industrial Deveopment Authority -- Southeast Hospital

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time
Local News

