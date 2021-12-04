Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/12/21 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Minutes from April 8 meeting
Minutes from closed session meeting from April 8
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business
Purchase orders
Payroll change forms
Inventory forms
Appointments and possible action items
Appointment to Cape Couty Public Health Center Board
Discussion and possible action
Bid to advertise for lien search for 2021 Land Tax Sale
A;prove purchase orders for Series 2018 and 2020 COP Bond Interest Payments