NewsApril 1, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/1/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 29 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from March 29 meeting

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • Appoint two members to the County Law Enforcement Crime Restitution Fund Board

Discussion and possible action

  • Bid to pave west-side parking lot by sheriff's office
  • Bid NO. 21-03HWY03312021 — steel pipe or railcar
  • Service agreement between sheriff's office and Weber Criminal Justice Consulting

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time
