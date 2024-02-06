All sections
NewsMarch 30, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/30/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, March. 27, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, March 30,

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, March. 27, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new emergency operations center
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve contract with Brown & Root for radio tower work at Trail of Tears site
  • Discuss bid 23-02HWY032823 G1 — grading improvements on County Road 261

Routine business

  • Request for removal of records — treasurer's office
  • Monthly statement of collections for February
  • Balance sheet from county treasurer for February
  • Payroll change forms
