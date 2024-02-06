Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/30/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, March 30,
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Monday, March. 27, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new emergency operations center
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approve contract with Brown & Root for radio tower work at Trail of Tears site
- Discuss bid 23-02HWY032823 G1 — grading improvements on County Road 261
Routine business
- Request for removal of records — treasurer's office
- Monthly statement of collections for February
- Balance sheet from county treasurer for February
- Payroll change forms