Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/29/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minute
- Minutes from March 25 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- RFQ for a design/build consultant
- Bid window tinting for the south side of the new courthouse
- Bid shop materials
- Bid HVAC units for Highway Department shed
- RFP for bank proposal for county depository services
- Presentation of collector's annual settlement by county collector and certified by county clerk
- County Pars service agreement renewal
- Stanley Convergent Sercurity Solutions agreement with sheriff department
Possible action -- county advisory boards