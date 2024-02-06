All sections
NewsMarch 21, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-24-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on March 24 at 9 a.m. in Jackson. Agenda includes approval of minutes, updates on the jail and courthouse projects, and a discussion on the commission's history.

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, March 24

1908 Courthouse Commission Chambers, 100 Court Street, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approve minutes of the Thursday, March 20, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Discussion of the history of the commission and the 1908 courthouse

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Revocation notices

• Sheriff report for February

