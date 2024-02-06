Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-24-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, March 24
1908 Courthouse Commission Chambers, 100 Court Street, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approve minutes of the Thursday, March 20, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Discussion of the history of the commission and the 1908 courthouse
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Revocation notices
• Sheriff report for February
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.