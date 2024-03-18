Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-18-24 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, March 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Thursday, March 14, meeting
Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approve bid 24-01HWY031524 --omeston aggregate materials
- Approve vacation carryover for building and grounds employee
Routine business
- Request for disposal of records for sheriff's department