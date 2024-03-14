Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3-14-24 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, March 14
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Monday, March 11, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approve purchase of service body for building and ground trucks
Routine business
- Invitation to Cape County Extension Office open house
- Oath of office for recorder of deeds
- Tax adjustment/override report
- Treasurer balance sheet for February
- Purchase orders: US bank; Limbaugh Firm; Little River Drainage; Lutesville Motor