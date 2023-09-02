All sections
NewsFebruary 9, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/9/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of Monday, Jan. 30, meeting
  • Approval of minutes of Monday, Feb. 6, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Appointments and possible action items

  • Reappoint three members to the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Routine business

  • Recorder of deeds funds remitted to county treasurer
  • Archive monthly report
  • Sheriff's Office equitable sharing agreement and certification
  • SLFRF report
  • Purchase orders: Concord Publishing; AT&T
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

