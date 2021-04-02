All sections
NewsFebruary 4, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/4/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 1 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update:

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from Feb. 1 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory update forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • IT department to speak about purchase of network switching and wireless equipment

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time
