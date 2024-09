News February 25, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/27/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting n Approval of closed-session minutes of Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting Communications/ reports -- other selected officials/ department heads...