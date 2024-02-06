All sections
NewsFebruary 25, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/25/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from Feb. 22 meeting

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory update forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • Recorder of deeds regarding grant to digitize marriage licenses

Discussion and possible action

  • Discussion of grants, presented by the sheriff's department
  • Discussion of Highway and Parks Department regarding overtiime policy

Possible action — county advisory boards

  • None at this time
Local News

