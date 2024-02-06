All sections
NewsFebruary 24, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/24/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meetings of Feb. 14 and 17

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discussion of premier fire protection for server room at sheriff's office

Routine business

  • Trinity Food Service letter
  • Letter from Ameren
  • Certificate of training — Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy
  • Missouri Department of Revenue revocation notices
  • Statement of November monthly collections — collector

Executive session

  • Closed session pursuant to legal litigation RSMo 610.021(1)
