NewsFebruary 20, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/21/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 18 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from Feb. 18 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory update forms

Appointments and possible

action items

  • Presentation by Parks department regarding Recreatinal Trails Grant
  • Presentation from Ameren Transition Team regarding Limestone Ridge Project

Discussion and possible action

  • 2020 financial statement
  • 2020 budget adjustments
  • Appointment and swearing in of deputy coroner

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time
Local News

